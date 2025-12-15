'Largest fentanyl seizure' in Citrus County leads to 2 arrests: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County law enforcement officials announced Monday what they call a "record-setting fentanyl bust."

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, after carrying out a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of West Barrymore Drive in Beverly Hill on Dec. 4, officials said they had the largest fentanyl seizure in county history.

Detectives said they received information on Nicholas Isaiah Austin and Cailey Lee Fiore selling illegal drugs in the county.

After investigating into it, detectives said they confirmed the couple was distributing drugs, primarily fentanyl.

In the search, officials said they found 376.2 grams of fentanyl.

Multiple items of paraphernalia were also found in the home, along with 11 grams of cocaine, 22 dilaudid hydromorphone (8mg) pills, 66 hydromorphone hydrochloride (8mg) pills, 50 bottles of liquid morphine and $5,250.

Detectives seized a Ruger "1911," a .45 caliber handgun, a Colt .45 caliber handgun, a Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun, a West Point 16-gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P AR-15, with multiple rounds of ammunition.

Austin and Fiore face multiple drug-related charges. Both are being held at no bond per the bond schedule.