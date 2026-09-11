Defective e-bike charger sparks Dunnellon-area house fire: CCFR

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A defective e-bike charger caused a house fire in the Dunnellon area Thursday afternoon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Firefighters responded at 2:26 p.m. to a home on North Biscayne Drive after receiving reports of a residential structure fire, according to a news release.

A Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived before fire crews, confirmed the occupants were out of the home and used a fire extinguisher on the fire, officials said.

Engine 14 from Citrus Springs arrived at 2:33 p.m. and found smoke coming from the rear of the approximately 1,200-square-foot home.

Firefighters located the fire in a rear bedroom, extinguished the remaining flames and searched the residence. The fire was declared out at 2:37 p.m., according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and was caused by a defective charger being used to charge an e-bike. Officials said damage was largely limited to part of a bedroom, with smoke damage contained to that room.

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, the incident marks the third fire involving lithium-ion batteries, e-bikes or charging equipment that crews have responded to in approximately one week.

Officials are reminding residents to use only approved chargers and batteries, avoid charging devices near bedrooms or exits, and never leave lithium-ion batteries charging unattended while sleeping.

Fire officials said anyone who notices a battery or charger smoking, overheating or burning should leave the area immediately and call 911.