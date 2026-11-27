DUNNELLON, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are investigating a shooting on West Dunklin Street in Dunnellon.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), investigators are on scene and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

West Dunklin Street remains open, but motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible while deputies continue their investigation.

No additional information about possible injuries or what led to the shooting was immediately released.