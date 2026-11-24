HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory Tuesday after West Nile virus infection was detected in sentinel chickens in Hernando County. Health officials and county mosquito control crews are increasing surveillance and prevention efforts, including mosquito spraying.

The detection involves sentinel chickens, which are monitored as part of mosquito-borne disease surveillance. The health department's announcement did not report a locally acquired human case of West Nile virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County said it is coordinating with Hernando County Mosquito Control on surveillance and prevention efforts following the detection. Those efforts include spraying to control mosquitoes.

Health officials are also urging residents and visitors to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. A separate notice from the department emphasized protecting against mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus and dengue.

The advisory comes as the Florida Department of Health continues statewide surveillance for several mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

Health officials urge mosquito precautions

Hernando County health officials are reminding people to take basic precautions to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

Residents are also encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which helps officials monitor mosquito-borne diseases across the state.

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County is responsible for monitoring reportable communicable diseases in the county, including diseases spread by mosquitoes and other arthropods.

Residents can find additional information about mosquito-borne illnesses and prevention through the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County.

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