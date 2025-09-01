FHP arrests suspected driver who hit man and fled in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said it arrested a man who is suspected of hitting a pedestrian in Citrus County on Aug. 30 and then fled.

According to an FHP report, a Toyota pickup truck, driven by 46-year-old Jeffrey Alan Ackroyd, was traveling northbound on North Golfview Drive at about 5:40 p.m.

A 21-year-old Citrus Springs man was walking northbound along the left side of the roadway on the North of West Tee Circle. Ackroyd traveled into the southbound lane, hit the pedestrian, and then fled without stopping, the report stated.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Officials released the Ring doorbell video that led to several anonymous tips, which led FHP to find Ackroyd. On Aug. 31, around 6 p.m., authorities found Ackroyd at a relative's home, where he was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

Ackroyd transported to Citrus County Jail following his arrest.