Motorcyclist killed after crash at SR-50 and CR-581 intersection: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died, and another passenger was seriously injured after a Jeep ran a red light and triggered a crash that left both vehicles on fire in Hernando County.
According to investigators, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Road 50 and County Road 581.
Authorities said a Jeep Commander driven by a 45-year-old Brooksville man was traveling eastbound on SR-50 when it failed to stop at a red traffic signal.
The Jeep entered the intersection and collided with a northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by a 57-year-old Tampa man.
After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, investigators said.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
A 63-year-old Tampa woman riding as a passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Jeep driver was not injured.
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