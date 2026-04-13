No charges filed after bullhorn incident involving Brian Stewart at 'No Kings' protest: State Attorney

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Florida State Attorney William Gladson has declined to file charges against Democratic Party Chair Brian Stewart.

The Hernando County Democratic Party chair was arrested for simple battery at the "No Kings" protest on March 28.

In an Announcement of No Information, the State Attorney said a video shows the victim was disrupting a peaceful demonstration for an unrelated matter.

State Attorney Gladson said, "A jury would likely conclude that this entire matter was a waste of their time, that the victim's attention-seeking behavior caused the altercation, and deliver a well-earned not guilty verdict.

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B. Stewart ANI by Tampa Bay 28