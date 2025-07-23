Pine Island Park remains closed months after storms, leaving visitors frustrated

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Carol Del says she loves Pine Island Park on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“The beautiful sunsets. It’s close by. Nice and friendly little place to be,” she said.

Georgina Kennedy agrees.

“It’s so beautiful, and there are so many wonderful things about it,” Kennedy said.

But the sign for Pine Island Park is covered, and the gate is locked. The coastal park has remained closed since Hurricanes Helene and Milton passed through the area.

“It’s enjoyable to be here, and everybody loves it,” Del said. “I hear from so many different people saying to me, ‘Have you been able to make it to Pine Island Park this year?’ No. Not at all.”

Pine Island was also hit hard by Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and was closed for eight months while repairs were made. It reopened in March 2024, only to be shut down again six months later.

Del says she hasn’t found many answers from county officials about what’s causing the delay this time.

“Especially when the county says it’s their main focus and we still don’t have access to it,” she said.

Del contacted ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler, asking for help in finding out what’s taking so long.

Hernando County officials say they’ve made significant progress, including sand replenishment and sidewalk reconstruction, and are now in the final stages of repairs.

The county has also produced a series of videos documenting the progress.

However, officials have not yet announced a reopening date.

In addition to repairs, the county is making several upgrades, including air-conditioned restrooms, concrete cornhole boards, and a new food truck pad designed not to obstruct scenic views. Pavilion roofs have been upgraded to metal, and a new playground is in the works.

Still, some visitors appear unaware that the park remains closed. While on site, we saw cars drive up to the closed gate, only to turn around.

“We would just like to see it open again. Summer is almost over,” Kennedy said.

County leaders say the improvements will make Pine Island more resilient to future storms, reducing the chances of extended closures after severe weather events.