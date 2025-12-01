Tampa International sees heavy traffic but mostly smooth travel on busy weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday marked one of the busiest travel days of the holiday weekend at Tampa International Airport, with thousands of passengers making their way through security lines and toward their gates.

The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen more than three million travelers nationwide on Sunday, and the crowds were evident at Tampa International. Suitcases rolled in every direction as passengers hurried to catch their flights.

Despite the rush, the airport saw relatively manageable disruptions. Of nearly 600 scheduled flights, there were 20 cancellations and about 180 delays, according to Tampa International’s flight status page.

College student Erik Dyer was among those experiencing minor delays, saying his flight home to Trenton, New Jersey, was only pushed back about 20 minutes.

“It’s a little busy,” Dyer said. “It’s definitely busy. We made sure we got here early just in case because of parking and everything, but so far everything has been very smooth here at the airport.”

Airport officials continue to advise travelers to arrive early, especially during peak holiday travel days, to account for extra time needed for parking, security screening, and boarding.



