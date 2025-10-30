181 people arrested in human trafficking operation, including high school instructor: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrests 181 people in human trafficking operation, including a high school instructor.

Sheriff Chad Cronister held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the details of their most recent human trafficking operation. In total, 181 people were arrested, and one 17-year-old victim was rescued.

Sheriff Cronister highlighted four cases from the massive arrest. One of the cases involved Chamberlain High School JRROTC instructor Robert Hess. Investigators said Hess agreed to pay $140 and meet a 15-year-old for 30 minutes of protected sex. Hess was unaware that the person he was communicating with was a detective.

According to HCSO, Cam Tram also agreed to meet a 15-year-old to have sex, but when he arrived, he saw law enforcement and fled. To ensure public safety, detectives did not pursue. HCSO went to Tram's home and found him there.

Authorities said when he saw law enforcement at his home, he fled again, this time leading them on a pursuit. Tram then crashed his car into a citizen's car, flipping his own vehicle. He was then put under arrest.

Sheriff Cronister said they also arrested Frank Corso, 69, after receiving a tip that he was in possession of child pornography. Detectives then searched his home and found 1 million images and videos of children. Corso's daughter and grandchildren lived with him at the time of his arrest.

HCSO also highlighted the story of a 17-year-old girl who was rescued from human trafficking during this operation. The 17-year-old lived with her mom and sibling in a motel when she met a man and got involved in trafficking. The man allegedly set up encounters for her and charged people to have sex with her. He would let the 17-year-old keep $40 in return.

When detectives learned of this, they pretended to be buyers interested in the 17-year-old. Authorities then showed up, rescued the girl, and arrested the man.