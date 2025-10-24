Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 Hillsborough captains fired as 'investigation into academic integrity continues': HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) confirmed firing two captains as an "investigation into academic integrity continues."

HCSO said Sheriff Chad Cronister terminated Capt. Zuleydis Stearns and Capt. Marvin Johnson.

HCSO said Sheriff Cronister will provide a comment when the investigation is over.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

