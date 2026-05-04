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Tampa gas prices jump 46 cents in a week, averaging $4.34 per gallon: GasBuddy survey

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TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in Tampa have risen 46.3 cents per gallon in the last week and are averaging $4.34 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,260 stations in the area.

Gasbuddy's survey said prices in Tampa on May 4 are 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Tampa was $3.99 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.70 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 38.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon on May 3.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed

A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

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