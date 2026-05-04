Tampa gas prices jump 46 cents in a week, averaging $4.34 per gallon: GasBuddy survey

TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in Tampa have risen 46.3 cents per gallon in the last week and are averaging $4.34 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,260 stations in the area.

Gasbuddy's survey said prices in Tampa on May 4 are 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Tampa was $3.99 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.70 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 38.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon on May 3.