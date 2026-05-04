TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Monday a woman was arrested on six charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

On April 30, around 8:20 p.m., HCSO said Real Time Crime Center cameras caught 33-year-old Imania Davis throwing a dog twice, forcefully causing it to hit the asphalt. The video also showed Davis kicking the dog.

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Florida woman faces 6 charges of aggravated animal cruelty after throwing dog: HCSO

HCSO said deputies responded and transported the dog to a vet, where it was treated for a broken leg. The dog is now recovering and receiving care.