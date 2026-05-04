Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Florida woman faces 6 charges of aggravated animal cruelty after throwing dog: HCSO

dog abuse.png
HCSO
dog abuse.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Monday a woman was arrested on six charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

On April 30, around 8:20 p.m., HCSO said Real Time Crime Center cameras caught 33-year-old Imania Davis throwing a dog twice, forcefully causing it to hit the asphalt. The video also showed Davis kicking the dog.

Warning: This is a graphic video and has been edited. Viewer discretion is advised.

Florida woman faces 6 charges of aggravated animal cruelty after throwing dog: HCSO

HCSO said deputies responded and transported the dog to a vet, where it was treated for a broken leg. The dog is now recovering and receiving care.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed

A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.