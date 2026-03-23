3 arrested for tampering with evidence in Hillsborough County murder case: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a 2025 murder in Hillsborough County, all facing charges of tampering with evidence and perjury.

On Friday, deputies arrested 28-year-old Edward Lee, 20-year-old Dariana McLean, and 20-year-old Kelvyn Diaz Jr. on warrants tied to the case.

Investigators say key evidence from the shooting in Hillsborough County was taken to a Pasco County hospital, where attempts were made to hide or discard items from the vehicle. That evidence was later recovered and linked back to the scene through forensic analysis.

The arrests come after a shooting on Country Hollow Drive back on Oct. 21, 2025, where deputies found 17-year-old Trevaun Johnson dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives determined the incident began as an attempted armed robbery involving several people.

Earlier in the investigation, 18-year-old Cordaryl Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree felony murder, armed burglary, and attempted armed robbery after he was also shot during the incident.