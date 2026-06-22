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3-year-old dies in car in Riverview, Sheriff urges parents to make hot car safety priority

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Ryan French
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to crime
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RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a death investigation after a 3-year-old child was found deceased in Riverview.

Deputies went to the home on Emerald Shore Drive around 10:40 p.m. on June 20.

HCSO said deputies talked to the father at the home and he found his child inside a parked vehicle at the home unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

"A vehicle can reach lethal temperatures within minutes. We urge every parent and caregiver in our community to make hot vehicle safety a priority. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a moment,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

No charges have been filed, HCSO said.

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