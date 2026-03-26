$75K in liquor stolen, 3 arrested in theft scheme: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said three people were arrested in connection to an alcohol distribution theft scheme.

HCSO said it arrested 54-year-old Darrell Glass, 31-year-old Mario Bancroft, and 45-year-old Lateisha Glass, on multiple charges, including organized fraud and second-degree grand theft.

The distribution company reported the theft on March 12.

HCSO said detectives found warehouse associates would conceal the high-end liquor on pallets during the overnight shifts and load the alcohol onto delivery trucks with the seals broken and reapplied.

HCSO said the delivery truck would make an unauthorized stop at a Wendy's and transfer the stolen liquor to another vehicle. The alcohol was taken to a home at the 14000 block of Alistar Manor Drive in Wimauma, where it was stored and sold.

On March 25 detectives executed a search warrant at the home and recovered $75,000 worth of stolen liquor.