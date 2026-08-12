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Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash

Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash
WFTS
Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash
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TAMPA, Fla. —

  • Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by the Visit Tampa Bay Visitor Center on Wednesday morning ahead of Thursday's big 813 celebration.
  • The 813 Day Bash runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, and Greg says there will be all kinds of vendors offering deals and discounts.
  • WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash
    Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash
  • The celebration will also include giveaways, Tampa Bay mascot appearances, and activities to celebrate Tampa Bay.
  • For more information on the event and 813 deals, click here.

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Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot

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