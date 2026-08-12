TAMPA, Fla. —
- Meteorologist Greg Dee stopped by the Visit Tampa Bay Visitor Center on Wednesday morning ahead of Thursday's big 813 celebration.
- The 813 Day Bash runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, and Greg says there will be all kinds of vendors offering deals and discounts.
- WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash
Meteorologist Greg Dee stops by downtown Tampa ahead of 813 Day Bash
- The celebration will also include giveaways, Tampa Bay mascot appearances, and activities to celebrate Tampa Bay.
- For more information on the event and 813 deals, click here.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot