Adam Sandler and Vanilla Ice played pickup game with USF Bulls

TAMPA, Fla. — Comedian Adam Sandler and rapper Vanilla Ice played a pickup basketball game with the University of South Florida's new men's basketball head coach and a few Bulls players.
Coach Bryan Hodgson posted a photo to Instagram on Sept. 8, thanking the two celebrities for coming out to play pickup basketball with them at the MUMA Center.
View this post on Instagram
The Bulls men's basketball team will hit the hardwood on Oct. 24 for an exhibition game versus St. Leo at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.
Florida family claims nursing home kept billing for empty room after mom died
Renee Schultz said her mom, Jackie, lived at Sun Towers’ memory care unit for about two years.
Florida family claims nursing home kept billing for empty room after mom died