Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Adam Sandler and Vanilla Ice played pickup game with USF Bulls

Adam Sandler
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Adam Sandler attends the "Adam Sandler: Love You" premiere at The Plaza on Aug. 20, 2024, in New York.
Adam Sandler
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Comedian Adam Sandler and rapper Vanilla Ice played a pickup basketball game with the University of South Florida's new men's basketball head coach and a few Bulls players.

Coach Bryan Hodgson posted a photo to Instagram on Sept. 8, thanking the two celebrities for coming out to play pickup basketball with them at the MUMA Center.

The Bulls men's basketball team will hit the hardwood on Oct. 24 for an exhibition game versus St. Leo at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Florida family claims nursing home kept billing for empty room after mom died

Renee Schultz said her mom, Jackie, lived at Sun Towers’ memory care unit for about two years.

Florida family claims nursing home kept billing for empty room after mom died

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.