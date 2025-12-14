Wreaths Across America event honors fallen service members in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — American Legion USS Tampa Post 5 invited families to participate in the tradition of remembering the nation’s heroes. Service members from all branches took part in the day of remembrance, ensuring those who sacrificed for their country are never forgotten.
Alyse Duffy, president of the American Legion Cemetery, said, "They say that someone dies twice. The first time when they take their last breath, and then when they are forgotten, and we’re trying to make sure that that never happens."
Last year, more than 3 million wreaths were laid on the graves of service members at more than 4,900 locations nationwide, continuing a tradition of remembrance that spans communities across the country.
"It made all the hard days worth it"
