Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

'Christmas in the Country' brings 19th-century holiday traditions to life

OLD_CHRISTMAS.mp4.00_00_20_17.Still001.jpg
WFTS
OLD_CHRISTMAS.mp4.00_00_20_17.Still001.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Families in Hillsborough County stepped back in time this weekend to experience what Christmas was like in the 19th century.

The Florida State Fairgrounds transformed into Christmas at the Cracker Country Living History Museum, giving visitors a look at home life and businesses from the turn of the 20th century.

Guests toured 13 restored buildings, decorated with period touches and filled with artifacts, crafts, and demonstrations showcasing holiday traditions from Florida’s past.

The event was offered for only one day, providing a rare chance to immerse in local history during the festive season.

"It made all the hard days worth it"

In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.

Woman with stage four breast cancer now cancer-free after cell vaccine therapy

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.