'Christmas in the Country' brings 19th-century holiday traditions to life

TAMPA, Fla. — Families in Hillsborough County stepped back in time this weekend to experience what Christmas was like in the 19th century.

The Florida State Fairgrounds transformed into Christmas at the Cracker Country Living History Museum, giving visitors a look at home life and businesses from the turn of the 20th century.

Guests toured 13 restored buildings, decorated with period touches and filled with artifacts, crafts, and demonstrations showcasing holiday traditions from Florida’s past.

The event was offered for only one day, providing a rare chance to immerse in local history during the festive season.