New Emergency Room opens in Clearwater, bringing healthcare access closer to home

TAMPA, Fla. — A new state-of-the-art emergency room opened its doors in Clearwater on Saturday, promising to bring critical healthcare services closer to residents in North Pinellas County.

HCA Florida Countryside Emergency, located at 2209 State Road 580, held its grand opening celebration with tours, children's activities, and holiday festivities. The $22.5 million facility will provide 24/7 emergency care starting in December.

"We're really excited to be in the Clearwater Dunedin area to provide emergency services," said Mari Elliott, Chief Operating Officer for HCA Florida Countryside Emergency and Largo Hospital. "People will be able to come in for anything from scrapes and cuts all the way to stroke and cardiac care and everything in between."

The 10,860-square-foot facility features 11 treatment rooms and advanced imaging capabilities, including CT, X-ray, ultrasound, and an on-site laboratory. The emergency room will create approximately 30 new full-time jobs, including positions for physicians, nurses, paramedics, radiology technicians, security guards, and housekeeping staff.

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector, who attended the grand opening, emphasized the importance of the location for the area's large elderly population.

"Convenience being able to get into a real working emergency room so close to where they live is really important," Rector said. "It's very close to US 19 too, so it'll be an easy access emergency room for not just Clearwater, but all of North Pinellas County."

The facility addresses a growing need for accessible healthcare in smaller communities. The City of Clearwater worked closely with HCA to annex the property and expedite construction.

"Having a health episode is stressful for anyone, but for an elderly person, traveling to get that care is stressful as well," Rector said. "For older persons, being close and not having to travel very far to get that care is very important."

Residents Bob Colasanti and Marilyn Majer, who live nearby, expressed enthusiasm about the new facility.

"We think it's a good thing for the community, especially for helping people that are elderly," Colasanti said. "They don't have to run across town. They can come right here immediately."

Majer noted the facility's potential to reduce wait times and provide faster care.

"I don't think it'll be as crowded, so you can get in right away, especially if you have a broken bone and you need to be treated immediately," Major said.

The emergency room showcases local art, featuring photographs displayed by Dunedin High School digital media students. Elliott said community members have been eagerly asking about the opening date as construction neared completion.

"We have people coming up to us every day asking when are you opening," Elliott said. "We're really excited we think it's going to be a great location to service people closer to their homes."

HCA Florida Healthcare operates the largest network of care sites in Florida, and this facility represents another commitment to providing accessible patient care while supporting the local tax base.



