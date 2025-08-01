Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins as school supplies strain families' budget

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, families across Florida can take advantage of the states Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs the entire month of August. The annual tax break is designed to give parents some much needed relief as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year.

From school supplies to clothing and footwear, eligible items can be purchased tax free offering some savings for families.

Families in our area tell us back to school shopping can put a serious strain on the family budget.

“It grows longer every year. Every grade they go up the longer the list gets,” Hunter said.

Lakeitha Hunter is a mother of two boys entering second and fifth grade. She explained that parents are faced with tough choices during back to school season.

“With school shopping you are in between sacrificing a bill and do I get these supplies,” Hunter said.

Another mother, Katy Rey, who has three children, said the costs quickly pile up.

“It is a little overwhelming,” Rey said.

In addition to the sales tax holiday there are local backpack giveaways and school supply drives happening in our region.

The Childrens Home Network SEEDS program is connecting low income families with school supplies. They plan to give away 300 fully loaded backpacks for children in the program who can not afford school supplies.

Free haircuts will be offered at the Back to School Bash at B&B Theaters in Wesley chase.

Backpack Hero is holding its annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway event on Saturday, August 2.