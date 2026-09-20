Baker Mayfield revenge game brings Bucs and Browns fans together at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns fans packed the parking lots outside Raymond James Stadium Sunday for the first home game of the 2026 NFL season — united by one name on the back of their jerseys: Mayfield.

Mayfield was drafted by the Browns with the first overall pick in 2018. Despite playing in Cleveland for only four years, he remains the franchise's most successful quarterback since 1999.

The matchup carries extra weight for fans on both sides.

"We love Baker. Should have never got rid of him and wish he was still a Brown," said a Browns fan named Conner, who's entire 23-person strong family attended Sunday's game.

Bucs fans were equally enthusiastic about what the day could mean for their quarterback.

"Oh, he's balling out. You know how he is. He loves his revenge, so he's gonna get it," one Bucs fan said.

Even fans who made the trip from Cleveland acknowledged the complicated feelings Mayfield stirs up.

"He was one of the fans. He was one of us, you know, he's one of those guys. But then when he's your opponent? No good," one Browns fan said.

Bucs fans, Browns fans — even a Chiefs fan spotted wearing a Browns Baker jersey — everyone at the stadium knew the history heading into kickoff.

Among the tailgate groups outside the stadium was the Tampa Bay Leatherhead Tailgate, set up on the corner of Himes Avenue, complete with a big pirate ship and a DJ. Founder Shawn Conner said what started as a group of friends getting together, grew into something bigger.

"It started as just friends hanging out and having a good time, and then it got to be where we figured out that, as people were donating, we had some excess funds, so we said, 'Well, let's figure out what we can do with it.' So we just decided to start giving back," Conner said.

Every dollar raised at the tailgate goes toward a cause close to the group's heart.

"When you come out here, everything's going to support underprivileged children and families in the Tampa Bay area," Conner said.

The energy in the parking lot reflected the significance of the matchup. One fan summed up the shared sentiment between fan bases.

"We wish he was back in Cleveland, but that's why all the Cleveland fans are secretly also Bucs fans. We want him to do so well. We hope he wins the Super Bowl with them," one fan said.

Another fan with a Baker jersey put it simply.

"Yeah, he's our guy. Yeah, he is. Big day today, but the revenge tour, that'll be a bit of fun. I'm sure he'll do really well," the fan said.

The Buccaneers return home next weekend to host the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.