Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Barry Manilow to play in Tampa on 'The Last Concerts' tour

Barry Manilow
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Barry Manilow performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Barry Manilow
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — American singer-songwriter and record producer Barry Manilow will be coming to Tampa in January.

Manilow announced his tour will include stops in nine major U.S. cities, including a stop at Tampa's Benchmark International Arena on Jan. 8, 2026.

A release from Vinik Sports Group said these tour dates will mark Manilow's final concerts in each of these markets.

Manilow also released a new single ahead of the tour dates titled "Once Before I Go." The song was produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford.

Tickets for the show at the BenchMark International Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.