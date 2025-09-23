Barry Manilow to play in Tampa on 'The Last Concerts' tour

TAMPA, Fla. — American singer-songwriter and record producer Barry Manilow will be coming to Tampa in January.

Manilow announced his tour will include stops in nine major U.S. cities, including a stop at Tampa's Benchmark International Arena on Jan. 8, 2026.

A release from Vinik Sports Group said these tour dates will mark Manilow's final concerts in each of these markets.

Manilow also released a new single ahead of the tour dates titled "Once Before I Go." The song was produced by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford.

Tickets for the show at the BenchMark International Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.