Travelers bracing for impact as airports slow operation due to the government shut down

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers across the country are bracing for impact as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cuts flights at major airports around the country starting Friday.

This comes as the ongoing government shutdown stretches on and many airport workers are going another day without a paycheck.

As of 8 a.m. Friday morning, there were 20 delays and 18 cancellations. Airports across the country are slowing down operations, which is raising concerns about what is ahead for weekend travelers.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke to Blake Doyle at the Tampa International Airport.

“We're moving mid-week, next week, couple of flights. So I'm hoping the weekend disruption is enough to encourage people to get back to the table and address this concern, if it lingers much beyond the weekend and into next week, the shutdown is going to persist, and starting it back up is going to take much longer," said Doyle. "So yeah, I'm concerned for next week, and I'm concerned for the delays it may take to reinstate travel."

That frustration is felt nationwide.

“We have been rebooked on an 8 o’clock flight, but that flight is also delayed now until 11 p.m. and might never take off,” said Heather Boesch.

The FAA said these cuts are necessary because the shutdown led to air traffic controller shortages.

“With regard to the shutdown, our air traffic controllers and a lot of those who work at DOT, but throughout government, they haven't received paychecks. Because of that, we have seen staffing pressures throughout our airspace. Those who travel will see that we've had more delays. We've had more cancellations. We do not want to see disruptions," said Sean Duffy, the Transportation Secretary.

If you are flying soon, experts say to keep a close eye on your airline's app and consider adjusting your plans.

“It may not be a bad idea to delay travel if it's non-essential, or, if you're in a smaller city, perhaps to drive to one of the larger hubs if it's close by, and also consider buying a backup ticket," said Chris Sloan, an aviation reporter.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, officials warn that holiday travel could also be impacted.

“If we have staffing triggers, and we don’t have enough controllers in an airspace where we did cut 10%, you might see additional delays,” said Duffy.

Some airlines are now letting passengers change flights for free, and remember, you are entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled.



