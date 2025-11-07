Lightning fan fills office with photos, autographs, memorabilia and memories

TAMPA — Growing up in the Bahamas, Keith Koehler didn’t know what hockey was until he moved to Tampa Bay and met the Lightning.

“Everything started when we had the first game at the Expo Hall, I went with my dad, and a couple of my kids,” said Koehler.

That was back in 1992, and he has been a season ticket holder ever since. Keith or a member of his family attends every home game, but nothing will ever beat that inaugural season.

“At the Expo Hall, there was a beer tent that, after the game, the players would go and drink beer with the fans, which you think in today’s world is insane,” said Koehler.

Up and down the hallways and conference room of his CPA offices, Keith loves showing off all the photos and memorabilia he’s collected over the years.

“It started with just a couple of pieces, and it just seemed logical, I was a big sports fan, I started collecting jerseys, I collected baseball cards when I was a kid,” said Koehler.

Keith’s collection only grows thanks to his clients.

“’Hey, I’ve got a luggage tag autographed by Bobby Orr, would you like to have it,’ and I said, ‘sure,’ and it’s on the shelf in there,” said Koehler.

He says the best part about being a fan is all the memories you get to share with friends and family.

“This was the first time she ever sat up, and it was in the Stanley Cup,” said Koehler, pointing to a photo of his daughter in the Cup.

“I woke up one morning and all of a sudden people were texting me that I was in the paper, and this is me cheering, we must of have had a big win,” said Koehler, pointing to a framed copy of the newspaper.

Keith is also very proud of the number of autographs. He says it’s a testament to how accessible the Lighting have been over the years.

“So, they tend to just be very friendly, and even if you just look at them, they’ll want to have a conversation, and I think that’s really cool,” said Koehler.



