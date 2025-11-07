What to know about potential flight reductions at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) said in a release on Thursday it's still awaiting information about how the airport may be affected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight reductions.

The FAA directed airlines to cut 10% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports nationwide, including TPA, during the government shutdown.

The FAA said the reductions would start at 4% on Nov. 7 and ramp up to 10% by Nov. 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. and impact all commercial airlines, per the FAA.

In a post to X on Thursday, TPA said they are still awaiting details.



As of 9 a.m. on Friday, 91% of flights at TPA are on time, 18 have been cancelled and 27 have experienced delays, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.