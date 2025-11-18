National team visit highlights Tampa’s deep soccer roots and growing youth movement

TAMPA, Fla. — As the United States prepares for next year’s World Cup in North America, the U.S. men’s national team has continued its warm up schedule with exhibition matches across the country, including a stop in Tampa. The visit marks another chapter in the region’s long history of support for the sport.

The Tampa Bay area has been home to professional soccer for decades, from the original Tampa Bay Rowdies franchise in the 1970s and 1980s to the modern-era Rowdies in the United Soccer League. The city has hosted numerous international friendlies and high level club exhibitions, drawing some of the largest soccer crowds in the Southeast. Earlier this year, more than 42,000 fans filled Raymond James Stadium to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

For young players in the community these games are more than entertainment. They are inspiration.

The Florida Premier Football Club began in Pasco County decades ago and has since expanded throughout the region. Players from the club said they train year-round and see the sport as part of their lives.

“We have tournaments everywhere like Miami. We played a team from Canada. It’s real,” said player Noah Elysed. He said extra practice with his father has helped him improve. “I do training with my dad. That’s what pushed me to get to this level and that’s why I’m one of the best here.”

Florida Premier player Oliver Wasserman said the club’s success has made him proud. “We have a great team and we always win a lot of games and that’s what makes me really happy.”

The young athletes said watching the national team play one of the world’s traditional soccer powers is a valuable experience.

“It’s the National US team against Uruguay. I think the National USA team will kill Uruguay because they are really competitive and hard working team,” Wasserman said.

Other players expect a tougher challenge.

“I think US is going to lose because Uruguay is a pretty strong team. They beat Brazil in COPA America,” said teammate Duda Dos Reis.

Florida Premier coach Jerson Camacho said the national team’s presence in Tampa helps build momentum for the sport’s growth. “I think the US team coming over and letting these kids experience those things is going to be what keeps the culture shifting and growing. I think the kids are talking about it. They are more and more enthusiastic about these opportunities. So things like this are great for the community and great for the soccer market like Tampa,” Camacho said.

The U.S. men’s national team has been working to strengthen its roster ahead of the World Cup, which will be played next year in stadiums across the United States, Mexico and Canada.



