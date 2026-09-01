Billy Adams found guilty of first-degree murder in death of a mother and unborn child

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa rapper was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder for killing a pregnant mother more than three years ago.

The jury found Billy Adams guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of an unborn child.

Billy Adams was charged in the death of Alana Sims, 22, and the killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.

On Jan. 30, 2023, police said Sims was found dead near her car in a New Tampa neighborhood with a sleeping toddler inside. The 18-month-old child was not injured.

Shahlevi Sims According to the Tampa Police Department, Alana Sims was found lying dead near her car in a New Tampa neighborhood late on Monday, Jan. 30. Her toddler was found sleeping in his car seat by police.

When Adams was arrested for the crime in February 2023, he had recently been acquitted of murder in a separate case from 2020. Court records indicated the defense team argued Adams acted in self-defense in that case. A jury found him not guilty on Jan. 27, 2023. Tampa police said three days later, he shot and killed Sims.

The court will reconvene Wednesday for the penalty phase.