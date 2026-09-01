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Plant City police investigating shooting at Taco Bell restaurant: PCPD

Plant City Police car
WFTS
Plant City Police car
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PLANT CITY, FLA. — Plant City police were investigating a shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant on Monday, officials said.

At about 11:45 p.m., the Plant City Police Department (PCPD) responded to the shooting at Taco Bell, 371 N. County Line Road.

When officers arrived, they were told an individual was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, a PCPD report stated.

A second 911 call was then made from a person who said they were involved in the shooting case.

Police met with the caller who was cooperating with the investigation, police officials said.

PCPD said there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call PCPD at 813-757-9200. Information can be provided anonymously.

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