Childhood Cancer patients finding peace within community during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month and for families, this difficult diagnosis can feel like an everyday struggle. One local organization, 1Voice Foundation, is helping to bring a sense of normalcy back to the lives of children battling cancer by giving them a chance to continue their education.

Three-year-old Gracie Malde was diagnosed in February with cancer. Her mother, Nina Maude, said life hasn’t been the same since.

“It’s a tough one to swallow. You get the news and you have so many questions and it’s just chemotherapy for three years, and your entire life is like someone pushes this huge pause button and puts everything on hold,” Malde said.

Between emergency room visits and intensive treatment, Nina is doing everything she can to keep life normal for her daughter. Children undergoing cancer treatment are often immunocompromised making traditional school not safe for them. That is where 1Voice Foundation comes in. The nonprofit runs an education center specifically designed for children with cancer, providing a safe environment to learn, play, and connect.

The foundation was started by Maryann Massolio. She lost her own son to cancer years ago.

Massolio said, “When my own child couldn’t go to school or to the hospital classrooms, it was heart-wrenching, because that’s normal for children to be able to go to school.”

The education center offers more than just academics. Families also attend events and are connected with resources designed to help them navigate the pediatric cancer journey.



