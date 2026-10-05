Co-defendant sentenced to 10 years in prison in kidnapping, armed robbery case that involved Terrion Arnold

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused alongside NFL player Terrion Arnold in a violent kidnapping and armed robbery case has been sentenced after pleading guilty, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Monday that Boakai Hilton pleaded guilty to three counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison.

As part of the plea agreement, Hilton is required to testify truthfully in any future proceedings related to the case.

Investigators said Hilton and six others, including Arnold, were involved in a scheme that lured three men to a Tampa apartment. Once there, the victims were robbed at gunpoint, beaten and held against their will for more than an hour.

According to investigators, Arnold is accused of coordinating and directing the plan after believing the victims had stolen more than $200,000 worth of his personal property from an Airbnb rental.

Authorities said the investigation found no evidence linking the three victims to the alleged theft.

The case also involves defendants Lyndell Hudson, Freddie Hughes III, Christion Williams, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo.

State attorneys said Hilton's plea marks another resolution in the case. Del Valle and Randazzo have already pleaded guilty to their roles, while prosecutors continue pursuing charges against the remaining defendants.