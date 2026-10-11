Corvette driver arrested after 130 mph chase on I-275 in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. —

A driver was arrested after leading Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers on a high-speed chase that stretched along Interstate 275 and reached speeds of about 130 mph, according to an arrest affidavit.

The pursuit began late Saturday night after a trooper in Pinellas County attempted to catch up to a black Chevrolet Corvette traveling northbound on I-275 at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

Another trooper in Hillsborough County later spotted the Corvette traveling northbound on I-275 without taillights and making multiple lane changes around other vehicles at what FHP described as a "very high rate of speed."

According to the affidavit, the driver began flashing headlights at other motorists to get them to move out of the way as the Corvette continued north.

When the trooper activated emergency lights and sirens near mile marker 47, the Corvette accelerated and fled, FHP said.

The affidavit alleges the driver continued northbound while weaving through traffic, using both the left and right shoulders to pass vehicles and traveling without vehicle lights.

Troopers said the Corvette exited I-275 near mile marker 59 at approximately 130 mph and headed toward State Road 56.

According to FHP, the driver attempted to squeeze between two vehicles while changing lanes on State Road 56 but collided with both cars and continued driving.

The trooper then performed a PIT maneuver, bringing the pursuit to an end, according to the affidavit.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Yaseen Algmaiee of Zephyrhills and was arrested on charges including aggravated fleeing to elude and hit-and-run with property damage.

Algmaiee was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail without incident, troopers said.