HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for bars and restaurants — but it's also a night when the risk of impaired driving climbs sharply.

The night before Thanksgiving is when family and friends reunite for the holiday. And while people are out celebrating, there are real dangers on the roads. That's why Thanksgiving Eve is also referred to as "Blackout Wednesday."

Hillsborough deputies warn of Thanksgiving Eve impaired driving dangers

For Linda Unfried, co-founder of the Hillsborough County chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the night carries a painful weight. She lost her sister, Josie Distefano Palomino, to a drunk driver more than 40 years ago. She says it's a loss you never truly heal from.

"It's really hard to have that person missing from your Thanksgiving table," Unfried said. "When you lose a family member like this, there is no goodbye. There's no time to say goodbye, and that's devastating. You always have that hole in your heart."

That loss is why she became an advocate — to help make the roads safer, especially on nights like Thanksgiving Eve.

"I've already called all my family and said, please don't be out there tonight. People haven't heard of it, but establishments are promoting it," Unfried said.

Because this is one of the busiest times of the year for impaired driving, it's prompting warnings from the Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Tampa Police Department

"Last year we arrested 31 people for driving under the influence, and to us at our heart, those are 31 tragedies that have been avoided," said Colonel Dave Arthur, of the Department of Patrol Services at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Arthur says the agency will have all hands on deck, with more patrols on the roadways.

"We're in a joint operation with our state and local partners. So we'll have USF Police involved, Temple Terrace Police, Florida Highway Patrol, and Tampa Police Department, and we're gonna spread throughout the county to make sure we have adequate coverage throughout the whole county," Arthur said.

He added that if you get pulled over this holiday weekend, there will be no warnings.

"If you show signs of impairment, you will be arrested. Your car will be impounded. You will be transported to jail," Arthur said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office even has a special DUI squad with one job — getting impaired drivers off the roads. He says one bad decision can have lifelong consequences.

Tampa Bay 28

"It is literally life changing, and one instant of making a bad decision can affect someone's life forever or even your own," Arthur said.

The best way to avoid that? Plan ahead.

"Do something before you start to drink, because we all know once you do start to drink, your judgment's gonna be impaired a little bit, and you tend to make some poor decisions," Arthur said.

Unfried says everyone has a responsibility to make sure they get home safely.

"Drinking and driving deaths are 100% preventable," Unfried said. "Drink as much as you want, but don't get behind the wheel — it's loading a weapon it's like loading a gun don't do it don't do it."

Safety experts say it's okay to drink, just don't drive. Plan ahead, have a designated driver, and use rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft to get home safely.



Share Your Story with Annette



If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.