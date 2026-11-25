TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving travel is bringing thousands of passengers through Tampa International Airport, many heading home to celebrate with family and friends.

Despite the holiday crowds, travelers at TPA on Wednesday said the airport experience had been very pleasant.

Watch report from Chad Mills:

Thanksgiving travel brings crowds to TPA, but travelers report smooth conditions

“It’s going a lot smoother than I would have expected,” said Ben Getschman, who was at the airport waiting for friends arriving from St. Louis. “Traffic was busy coming in, but other than that, things are running really quick and easy.”

Tampa International Airport expects more than 953,000 passengers during its Thanksgiving travel period, which runs through Nov. 30. That averages about 80,000 passengers a day.

The airport expects its busiest days to come Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving, when daily passenger totals could reach between 87,000 and 89,000.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen approximately 17.6 million air travelers between Tuesday and Monday.

Some delays were showing on departure and arrival boards at TPA on Wednesday, while weather was affecting travel in parts of the country. But several travelers said the lines and airport crowds had not been as intense as they anticipated.

WFTS

Theo Shaw, a USF graduate headed to Baltimore, said the airport experience had been surprisingly manageable. Shaw is moving back home after graduating.

“It’s been [going] pretty well, to be honest,” Shaw said. “The lines haven’t been as intense.”

Others were wrapping up vacations and heading home. A group from Cincinnati was returning after a Margaritaville cruise out of Port Tampa Bay.

“This is an awesome airport,” said Donna Niederbaumer, one of the travelers.

For Richard Sciutto, the cruise was a Christmas present shared with his wife, stepson, and friends.

“It was the best time ever,” Sciutto said.

Tampa International Airport recommends travelers arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and allow extra time for parking, check-in, and security.

With the busiest days still ahead, airport officials are encouraging passengers to check their flight status and plan ahead before leaving for the terminal.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.