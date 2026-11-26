HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview.

Deputies were dispatched to 11591 Pradera Reserve Boulevard after a 911 caller reported a shooting.

HCSO said when deputies arrived, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

MORE RIVERVIEW NEWS: One person injured after shooting in shopping plaza in Riverview

MORE RIVERVIEW NEWS: Riverview man arrested after strangling, stabbing woman in domestic incident: HCSO

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough County non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.