HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview.
Deputies were dispatched to 11591 Pradera Reserve Boulevard after a 911 caller reported a shooting.
HCSO said when deputies arrived, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.
MORE RIVERVIEW NEWS: One person injured after shooting in shopping plaza in Riverview
MORE RIVERVIEW NEWS: Riverview man arrested after strangling, stabbing woman in domestic incident: HCSO
Detectives are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Hillsborough County non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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