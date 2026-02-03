Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash on I-75 causing roadblock near Gibsonton area

FDOT
GIBSONTON, Fla. — A crash on I-75 in the Gibsonton area is causing a roadblock for northbound drivers near mile marker 247.

There are reported injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

