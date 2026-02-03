Patient care technician charged with theft after stealing 94-year-old patient's wallet: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A patient care technician was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) after stealing a 94-year-old patient's wallet.

Bailey Slater, an employee at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, allegedly stole the elderly patient's wallet and, on the same day, used the victim's credit cards totaling more than $500, officials said.

A warrant for Slater's arrest was issued, and she turned herself in at Orient Road Jail on Jan. 30.

Slater is being charged with petit theft, first degree, $100 or more, but less than $750, two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $300 and two counts of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person.

"Taking advantage of some of our most vulnerable community members while entrusted with their care is shameful and reprehensible," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will make sure justice is served, and we hope anyone considering this kind of behavior understands they will be held accountable."