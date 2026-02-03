Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 cats rescued from late-night fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said two cats were rescued after a late-night fire on Monday.

Tampa Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 3600 block of West Gray Street around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Firefighters went into the home and found two cats inside.

TFR said it rescued the cats and brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

