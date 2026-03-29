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Cubans and supporters rally in Tampa calling for change on the island

cuba protest
WFTS
cuba protest
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TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of Cuban Americans and supporters gathered at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, urging change and freedom for Cuba after decades of oppression.

The rally included flag waving, honking, and songs about liberation. Demonstrators pointed to worsening conditions on the island following the Trump administration’s decision to cut off Cuba’s main oil supplier, Venezuela. The nation has faced severe fuel shortages, frequent blackouts, and strains on food and water supplies.

Participants said their families have endured hardship for more than six decades and expressed hope that the current crisis could lead to lasting democratic change in Cuba.


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