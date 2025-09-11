Day 3: Lead detective testified at trial in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — The trial in the murder of Suni Bell continued into the third day and focused heavily on testimony from the lead detective in the investigation.

On August 22, 2021, the Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.

Five men are standing trial, accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell.

On Sept. 30, 2021 officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22.

They are all facing first-degree murder, and are being tried at the same time in court.

Lead Detective Chris Celaya. Celaya went through the investigation in extensive detail, outlining all the steps that led to the grand jury indictments.

"Detective, in this particular [video] frame, it shows Mr. [Jaylin] Bedward. He appears to have something in his hands. Did you ask him about that?" Assistant State Attorney John Terry asked Detective Celaya.

"He said that was his AR: assault rifle," Detective Celaya answered.

Detective Celaya also testified that when he searched Bedward's home, he founds sandals that appear to match the ones Bedward was wearing the night of homicide when he was caught on video inside a nearby gas station. They also found a ski mask on the ground matching what appeared to be a ski mask siitting on his head, not worn fully in the same video. The detective testified he found pants matching the description on the washing machine. There was also an ammunition box with rifle rounds similar in appearance to the projectiles found at the crime scene. Inside Bedward's car, Detective Celaya says he found a box for an assault rifle, but the rifle itself was never located.

Detective Celaya says all five men willingly identified themselves in the gas station video. He also testified that James Denson admitted to being the backseat of Jaylin Bedward's car the night of the murder.

All five defense attorneys argue prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to prove it was their client who fired the fatal shot.

Brian Gonzalez, the defense attorney for Zvante Sampson pressed Detective Celaya about what evidence they have during cross-examination.

"There is no way of knowing who shot the gun from which car that killed Suni Bell?" Gonzalez asked.

"Correct," Celaya answered.

"Is it correct to say Mr. Bedward was never charged with illegally possessing ammunition?" Daniel Hernandez, defense attorney for Jaylin Bedward asked, prompting the detective to say Bedward legally owned the weapon.

Later on cross-examination, the detective testified that analysis from the FDLE showed that two casings found on the scene were linked to a gun owned by James Denson.

Meantime, Nick Sinardi, the attorney for Andrew Thompson focused on if any testing put his clients DNA at the scene.

"It didn't lead to any identification. So there was nothing of evidentiary value from the swabbing of the 40 casings? No DNA to connect Andrew Thompson to any of those casings correct?" he asked.

"Correct," Detective Celaya answered.

Law enforcement was also unable to determine what caliber of weapon killed the 4-year-old.

The trial also heard witness testimony from other detectives and listened to a jail phone call Zvante Sampson placed, in which he discusses his whereabouts the night of the murder with a woman on the other end.

The court also examined cell tower data, which placed all five men near the scene of the crime at the time it occurred.

On Wednesday, the trial focused heavily on the initial response from law enforcement after the shooting.

Suni's mother, Mary Harrison, gave an emotional testimony in court on Tuesday.

State prosecutors say they will likely rest their case on Friday, with each defense team putting on their case starting Monday.



