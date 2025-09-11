Day 2: Trial in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell continues

TAMPA, Fla. — Day two of the murder trial in the killing of 4-year-old Suni Bell focused heavily on revisiting the crime scene, with most of the witnesses called to the stand being responding officers.

On August 22, 2021, the Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.

Five men are standing trial, accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell. All five defense attorneys argue prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to prove it was their client who fired the fatal shot.

On the second day of testimony, the defense added to its theory that at least four guns were used in the shooting.

Tampa Police crime scene technician Kristin Cruz testified that rifle and 9 mm bullets flew from all directions over a large distance along East Hillsborough Avenue, including the bullet holes that struck the car Bell was inside.

“This one is silver the other ones have all been brass so far. It’s a different brand but same caliber,” Cruz said while describing ammunition recovered from the scene.

Later in the day, homicide detective David Alverson reviewed video from nearby cameras showing the cars on the road, pinpointing flashes from the gunshots and the eventual car crash down to the minute. He also detailed his search of the vehicle in which Bell was riding.

“There would be appear to be a fragment of jacketing from a projectile,” Alverson testified.

Lead Detective Chris Celaya testified one of the defendants pawned a gun. It was recovered and found to be one of the guns used in the crime.

Suni's mother, Mary Harrison, gave an emotional testimony in court on Tuesday.

On Sept. 30, 2021 officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22.

All five men are facing first-degree murder, and are being tried at the same time in court.

This murder trial is slated to last 10 days.



