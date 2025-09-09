Day 1: Trial starts in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury has been seated, and a trial began on Tuesday in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell.

On August 22, 2021, the Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.

"She just kept saying 'Mommy,'" said Mary Harrison, Suni's mom, while holding back tears.

She gave an emotional testimony in court Tuesday. And Harrison asked not to show her face, citing safety concerns — a request the judge approved.

Harrison described the moments leading up to her daughter's death, saying she heard gunshots and rushed to get her daughter to safety. She said she ended up crashing into a pole when she tried to drive away after her brother jumped out of the driver's seat and ran.

"One bullet went through her body, punctured her heart, punctured her lung, and killed her," said John Terry, the prosecutor.

Terry said everyone involved should be convicted of murder.

"This was a targeted attack ... hellbent on killing whoever was in that car," said Terry.

On Sept. 30, 2021 officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22.

All five men are facing first-degree murder, and are being tried at the same time in court to which they all showed up to on Tuesday,

"It doesn't matter which one fired the killing shot, they were all firing at her," said Terry.

Their defense attorneys all made the same point during opening statements — telling the jury there's no solid proof tying their clients to the trigger.

They argued much of the evidence is circumstantial, and the state can't say for sure who fired the shot that killed Suni.

"What we don't have any direct evidence that incriminates Thompson," said Nick Sinardi, Thompson's defense attorney.

Each attorney defended their client individually.

"I believe the evidence is going to show he was merely present at the scene of the shooting," said Daniel Hernandez, Bedward's defense attorney.

Several people took the witness stand today, including the police who were there that day, the person who called 9-1-1, Suni's uncle, and her mom.

This murder trial is slated to last 10 days.