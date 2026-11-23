PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man with multiple prior DUI arrests is facing several charges after a head-on crash in Plant City killed one woman and left another critically injured, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on South County Road 39 around 9 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Investigators say 60-year-old Guillermo Padron-Morales was driving south when he crossed into the northbound lane, striking another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, 36-year-old Sherrell Lennon, died at the scene. Her passenger, an adult woman, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. Both women were wearing seat belts.

Deputies reported signs of impairment in Padron-Morales, who was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to investigators, hospital testing showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.266, more than three times Florida's legal limit.

The sheriff's office says Padron-Morales' driver's license had been revoked since 2007 following multiple DUI and driving without a valid license charges.

Investigators also found he had prior DUI arrests in Hillsborough County, Texas and Indiana. He was designated a habitual traffic offender in 2019.

After being released from the hospital, Padron-Morales was booked into the Central County Jail.

He faces charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license causing death or serious bodily injury, and attaching a license plate not assigned to the vehicle.

"This suspect had no business being behind the wheel, and he knew it," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Tragically, his repeated decisions to drive under the influence have cost a woman her life and left another fighting for hers."