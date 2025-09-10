Thomas Scott and Naya Young projected in runoff election for Tampa District 5 City Council seat

TAMPA, Fla. — Thomas Scott and Naya Young projected in the runoff election for the Tampa District 5 City Council seat.

14 candidates were vying to become the next Tampa City Council representative for District 5. The seat was left open after the untimely and unexpected death of City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson.

Scott is projected to have 27% of the votes, while Young has 13%, with all ballots counted except for provisional ballots or Vote By Mail ballots that may still be cured, according to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

Since neither candidate is projected to reach the 50 percent threshold, a runoff will be held on Oct 28.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.