‘Exceedingly great risk’: Judge orders Tampa mother held after children nearly drowned

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County mother accused of trying to drown her three young children in a community pool will remain in jail without bond after a judge ruled Monday that she posed too significant a risk to herself and others.

Shaniece Willingham, 24, faces three counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder in the Sept. 24 incident in Valrico. Video surveillance and witness accounts brought up in court by prosecutors detail Willingham lifting her children, ages 3, 2, and 8 months, over a locked pool fence, gathering them at the deep end, and eventually tossing them into the water before jumping in herself.

Her family members rushed to the scene after receiving frantic calls and watching her Instagram livestream, where prosecutors said she announced that no one else would care for her children and she wanted to “leave this world” with them. Two of her brothers leapt over the fence and pulled the children and Willingham from the pool. The youngest, an 8-month-old, had been underwater for 51 seconds.

In court Monday, Willingham sat sobbing in a red Hillsborough County Jail Jumpsuit as her attorney described her as a lifelong Hillsborough County resident battling mental illness.

“This is someone who’s obviously having a mental health breakdown,” defense attorney Alan Sandler told the judge, asking for bond conditions that could place her under family supervision. He cited her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and history of treatment, saying, “We believe that, with her mom’s help, the court can structure a bond.”

Prosecutor Jessica Couvertier countered with a detailed account of the pool video. She said Willingham initially pulled one child to safety after the child fell into the water, only to throw the toddler back in moments later. Investigators said she had pulled a rope from a life preserver, telling detectives she intended to tie her children to herself so they would all sink together.

“This case shows premeditation,” Couvertier said. “The facts are egregious and do show she is a danger, not only to the community, but to herself.”

Judge J. Logan Murphy agreed, ruling that no release conditions could protect the children or community.

“I cannot conceive of conditions that would secure the safety of everyone involved,” Murphy said, ordering Willingham held without bond.

Willingham and her mother appeared emotional during the hearing. At times, soft sobs could be heard in the courtroom, and her mother mouthed a prayer as the judge delivered his ruling.

The children have since been placed in licensed foster care while the case proceeds.

If convicted of the charges, she faces a possible life sentence.

