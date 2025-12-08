Families celebrate Hanukkah early at Tampa event with food, games, and activities

TAMPA, Fla. — Families gathered at Hillel Academy on Fletcher Avenue in Tampa on Sunday for an early Hanukkah celebration filled with food trucks, children’s activities, and festive fun.

The event featured face painting, balloon animals, and games for kids, along with a variety of food options for attendees to enjoy. Hanukkah, known as the Festival of Lights, begins at sunset on Dec. 14 and continues through Dec. 22.

Organizers said the gathering offered the community an opportunity to come together ahead of the holiday to share traditions and celebrate the season.