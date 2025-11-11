HAINES CITY, Fla. — 41-year-old Shalisa Johnson's life was cut short when authorities said a car crashed into a crowd of people outside Bradley's on Seventh in Ybor City, early Saturday morning. She was among the four people killed.

"She was literally walking on the sidewalk and then boom like," said Keylijha Johnson, Shalisa's son. "My mom didn't deserve this at all."

WATCH: Family mourns mother killed in Ybor City crash outside Bradley's on 7th

Shalisa was a beloved mother and grandmother to two sons, one daughter, and a grandchild.

"When I first got the phone call like I didn't wanna believe it. The situation just felt unreal like even right now it still feels unreal. My, my brother, my little sister, they're taking it pretty hard, so I'm trying to be strong for them, but the situation just feels unreal," said Keylijha Johnson.

Family and friends are still reeling after the loss, saying it feels surreal.

"I just can't put it into words, but I don't understand it. I don't understand, but I'm trying to be strong, but the situation has definitely devastated us so far," Keylijha said.

Now her children are having to make funeral plans for their mom. They said they never thought they would have to lay her to rest this soon.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez met up with Keylijha at the Holmes Funeral Directors in Haines City on Tuesday, where his family plans to say goodbye to her.

"It's numb — everything is like I don't know how to feel about the situation," Keylijha Johnson said.

Keylijha said the last text he received from his mom was a quote about how 'God is life.'

Keylijha and his family are now trying to make sense of their loss — navigating waves of grief and questions that may never be answered. But more than anything, he said he wants her to be remembered as the sweet soul she was.

"She was always a happy person. She had good energy. She's just ready to have fun. My mom, she was a really nice lady. She's a hardworking mom. She's always there for her kids. She's making sure we're okay," Keylijha Johnson said.

The funeral is set for this weekend at Holmes Funeral Directors. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. You can find it here.



