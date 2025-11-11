Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Family mourns mother killed in Ybor City crash outside Bradley's on 7th

Shalisa Johnson was walking on sidewalk when a driver crashed into crowd, killing four people Saturday morning.
Family mourns Shalisa Johnson, 41, killed when driver crashed into crowd outside Bradley's on 7th in Ybor City, Saturday morning.
Family mourns mother killed in Ybor City crash outside Bradley's on 7th
Screenshot 2025-11-11 at 4.51.00 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

HAINES CITY, Fla. — 41-year-old Shalisa Johnson's life was cut short when authorities said a car crashed into a crowd of people outside Bradley's on Seventh in Ybor City, early Saturday morning. She was among the four people killed.

"She was literally walking on the sidewalk and then boom like," said Keylijha Johnson, Shalisa's son. "My mom didn't deserve this at all."

WATCH: Family mourns mother killed in Ybor City crash outside Bradley's on 7th

Family mourns mother killed in Ybor City crash outside Bradley's on 7th

Shalisa was a beloved mother and grandmother to two sons, one daughter, and a grandchild.

"When I first got the phone call like I didn't wanna believe it. The situation just felt unreal like even right now it still feels unreal. My, my brother, my little sister, they're taking it pretty hard, so I'm trying to be strong for them, but the situation just feels unreal," said Keylijha Johnson.

Screenshot 2025-11-11 at 4.52.48 PM.png

Family and friends are still reeling after the loss, saying it feels surreal.

"I just can't put it into words, but I don't understand it. I don't understand, but I'm trying to be strong, but the situation has definitely devastated us so far," Keylijha said.

Now her children are having to make funeral plans for their mom. They said they never thought they would have to lay her to rest this soon.

Screenshot 2025-11-11 at 4.52.19 PM.png

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez met up with Keylijha at the Holmes Funeral Directors in Haines City on Tuesday, where his family plans to say goodbye to her.

"It's numb — everything is like I don't know how to feel about the situation," Keylijha Johnson said.

Keylijha said the last text he received from his mom was a quote about how 'God is life.'

Keylijha and his family are now trying to make sense of their loss — navigating waves of grief and questions that may never be answered. But more than anything, he said he wants her to be remembered as the sweet soul she was.

Screenshot 2025-11-11 at 4.51.58 PM.png

"She was always a happy person. She had good energy. She's just ready to have fun. My mom, she was a really nice lady. She's a hardworking mom. She's always there for her kids. She's making sure we're okay," Keylijha Johnson said.

The funeral is set for this weekend at Holmes Funeral Directors. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. You can find it here.


Share Your Story with Annette

Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.
Contact Annette Gutierrez

.

Near record-breaking cold spell

As cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay area, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down what to expect from this cold front

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 11 2025 AM

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.