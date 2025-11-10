Victims identified in Ybor City car crash

TAMPA, Fla. — The victims have been identified in the Ybor City car crash that caused the death of four people on Saturday morning.

Authorities released the names of the four victims who were killed. 25-year-old Christina Maria Richards, 41-year-old Lisa Sherell Johnson, 53-year-old Sherman Jones, and 55-year-old Marlon Anthony Collins were all identified.

Dozens of people gathered in Ybor City on Saturday night for a prayer vigil honoring the victims who died after a car slammed into a Ybor business earlier that morning.

Bradley's is set to reopen Monday at 4 p.m. as candles and flowers line the entrance to the establishment.

The suspect, Silas Sampson, was charged with the vehicular homicide of four people at a Ybor City bar on Saturday, will remain in custody until a hearing on Thursday.

Driver in Ybor City vehicular homicide showed signs of impairment, court document shows

Sampson had his first hearing on Sunday morning.

The defense for Sampson did not have time to review the motion from the state for detention, according to the hearing.

Meanwhile, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) investigators are requesting any witnesses to the fatal crash in Ybor City.

Contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).

RECOMMENDED:

