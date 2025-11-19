FDLE continues search for Samantha Fiddler, 9 years after disappearance

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is continuing to pursue leads into the disappearance of Samantha Fiddler, who was last seen on Nov. 19, 2016.

The FDLE said Fiddler relocated to Florida from Alberta, Canada, in March of 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment. She was last seen in Bartow just seven months after moving to Florida. She was 29 at the time of her disappearance.

FDLE began investigating the disappearance of Fiddler in 2020 at the request of the Bartow Police Department. Fiddler has a scar on her lip and several tattoos, including one on her foot and another on her back shoulder.

“FDLE will not stop until Samantha has been found,” says FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. “Nearly a decade has passed, and we will continue to work tirelessly to find her.”